Goverment support is on the rise according to new poll
17/02/2018 - 23:37:00
A new opinion poll shows support for the government is up again.
The Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes Poll also shows Leo Varadkar’s support has risen to its highest level.
It is happy reading for Fine Gael as this poll shows their support up 4 points to 36%.
Fianna Fáil are down one on 25% support while Sinn Féin drop two to 16 points.
The Labour Party are down 1 to 5% and the Independent Alliance are unchanged on 4%.
Solidarity People Before Profit are up 1 to 3%, while the Social Democrats and Green Party are on a per cent each.
Independents have 9% support in this poll.
It is good news for the government as their satisfaction rating is up 4 to 48%.
Leo Varadkar cements his position as the most popular Taoiseach since Bertie Ahern with an approval rating of 55%.
Michael Martin’s satisfaction rating is unchanged at 50%, with Brendan Howlin up 3 at 45%.
Gerry Adams ends his tenure as Sinn Féin leader with a 39% approval rating.
Digital Desk
