Goverment support is on the rise according to new poll

A new opinion poll shows support for the government is up again.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes Poll also shows Leo Varadkar’s support has risen to its highest level.

It is happy reading for Fine Gael as this poll shows their support up 4 points to 36%.

Fianna Fáil are down one on 25% support while Sinn Féin drop two to 16 points.

The Labour Party are down 1 to 5% and the Independent Alliance are unchanged on 4%.

Solidarity People Before Profit are up 1 to 3%, while the Social Democrats and Green Party are on a per cent each.

Independents have 9% support in this poll.

It is good news for the government as their satisfaction rating is up 4 to 48%.

Leo Varadkar cements his position as the most popular Taoiseach since Bertie Ahern with an approval rating of 55%.

Michael Martin’s satisfaction rating is unchanged at 50%, with Brendan Howlin up 3 at 45%.

Gerry Adams ends his tenure as Sinn Féin leader with a 39% approval rating.

