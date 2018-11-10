Goverment may consider referendum if compensation awards aren't reined in by judges

The Government may consider holding a referendum if compensation awards are not reined in.

That is the message from Junior Minister Michael D'Arcy after figures showed the average whiplash award is for just under €20,000.

A showdown between the judiciary and the Oireachtas could be on the cards to tackle the issue.

Questions remain about whether or not the Government can introduce legislation which would cap award levels or remove judges discretion in cases.

The judiciary is an independent body to the Government and would, therefore, require a referendum is the discretion of judges was to be removed.

Digital Desk