Gorse fires in Puck's Castle may have been started deliberately

Dublin Fire Brigade are tackling gorse fires in Puck's Castle, which may have been started deliberately.

Three fire engines from Tara Street are at the scene tackling the flames.

We're still on scene at the gorse fire in Puck's Castle, 2 🚒 will remain at the fire for the moment. We've reports that the fire was started deliberately #Dublin #fire #Rathmichael pic.twitter.com/MsmKgXnFeg — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 14, 2018

3 fire engines & a high volume pump from Tara St are at the gorse fire in Puck's Castle, we expect to be on scene for the foreseeable #Dublin #fire #Rathmichael #PucksCastle 🚒 pic.twitter.com/9l5hUQYwYS — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 14, 2018

- Digital Desk