Gorse fires in Puck's Castle may have been started deliberately

Back to Ireland Home

Dublin Fire Brigade are tackling gorse fires in Puck's Castle, which may have been started deliberately.

Three fire engines from Tara Street are at the scene tackling the flames.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Dublin Fire Brigade, Puck's Castle, Tara Street, Gorse Fire

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland