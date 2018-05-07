Gorse fires in Dublin Mountains extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade

Update: Dublin Fire Brigade has put out a number of gorse fires which broke out last night.

Several fire engines had been deployed to the Barnacullia and Glencullen areas to battle the blazes which may have started as a result of the recent dry, warm weather.

The Department of Agricutlure have issued an Orange warning until Thursday which says there is a "a high fire risk is forecast in all areas where hazardous fuels exist" due to the warm weather.

Lat night: Dublin Fire Brigade battling gorse fire in Dublin Mountains

Dublin Fire Brigade are battling a gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains.

Extra units are being sent to the scene and a drone has been deployed to help direct operations.

A section of the Ballyedmonduff Road around Barnacullia has been closed to prioritise access for rescue teams.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route until further notice.

