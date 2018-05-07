Gorse fires in Dublin Mountains extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade

Update: Dublin Fire Brigade has put out a number of gorse fires which broke out last night.

Several fire engines had been deployed to the Barnacullia and Glencullen areas to battle the blazes which may have started as a result of the recent dry, warm weather.

We're dealing with a number of gorse fires at the moment. Help prevent them:

✅Don't throw cigarettes from your car. Make sure they are extinguished

✅BBQ in designated areas only

✅Take your litter home. Don't give arsonists the opportunity

✅Glass can cause fire in sunlight pic.twitter.com/3apzLoEKOj — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 6, 2018

The Department of Agricutlure have issued an Orange warning until Thursday which says there is a "a high fire risk is forecast in all areas where hazardous fuels exist" due to the warm weather.

Lat night: Dublin Fire Brigade battling gorse fire in Dublin Mountains

Dublin Fire Brigade are battling a gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains.

Extra units are being sent to the scene and a drone has been deployed to help direct operations.

A section of the Ballyedmonduff Road around Barnacullia has been closed to prioritise access for rescue teams.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route until further notice.

We requested additional fire engines to the #Dublin mountain gorse fire. We have also deployed a #drone to direct ops. Barnacullia Road is closed towards the Blue Light

