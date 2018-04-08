GoPro and framed photo of Eamonn Gilmore among items on list of €1.4m Dáil expenses
More than €1.4m was spent on Dáil expenses in the space of a year, it was reported today.
The Irish Mail on Sunday has revealed items such as a GoPro, a photo and frame of former Tánaiste Eamonn Gilmore and mobile phones were among those expensed.
Pest control for Leinster House and taxis were also included.
The figure is separate from the individual salaries, expenses and pensions TDs and Senators receive.
- Digital desk
