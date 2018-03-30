Good Friday brings bad weather as unsettled Easter weather arrives

Easter weekend looks set to be a washout for large parts of the country.

Commuters woke up to hazardous driving conditions this morning due to a Status Yellow hail alert which was in place until 10am this morning.

This afternoon, parts of the south can expect more heavy hail showers along with isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight, temperatures will dip across the country once again although it is not expected to be as cold as last night with lowest temperatures of -1.

Easter Saturday looks to be the most settled day this bank holiday weekend with scattered showers but generally dry and bright with temperatures possibly reaching 10 degrees in the southwest.

Overnight and into Easter Sunday will see frost and icy conditions setting in with lowet temperatures of -3 to 1 degrees.

Rain will begin in the southwest of Munster and gradually move up through the country into south Leinster during the day.

Later on Sunday night, conditions will become wet and breezy nationwidr with some wintry falls possible in some areas.

Bank holiday Monday will bring heavy blustery rain with further threats of wintry falls but according to Met Eireann this remains uncertain at the moment.

The poor weather will continue into Tuesday with heavy showers and risk of hail and thunder in some parts of the country.

