Girls continue to outperform boys in Leaving Cert results

Female students continue to outperform their male counterparts in the Leaving Cert.

The State Examinations Commission has released a gender breakdown of this year's results.

As in previous years, female students did better in languages, outperforming male students in English, French and German.

One of the biggest gaps was in higher Irish where half of female students got top-three level grades, compared to 40% of males.

In higher physics, male students sitting the exam outnumbered females by two to one, but it was female students who got a higher percentage of top grades.

Female students also did better in biology but males got higher marks in Chemistry.

In higher maths, male students did better with 7.4% getting grade 1 marks, compared to 3% of females.

That was reversed at ordinary level where female students did better overall, and nearly 5% of males failed the exam.

Digital Desk