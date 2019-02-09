Girl Guides introduce new climate change badge for its 12,000 members

The Irish Girl Guides is introducing a new climate change badge for its 12 thousand members.

The badge is being introduced in conjunction with Trócaire to clamp down on the issue.

Picutre: Trócaire.

Trócaire and the Irish Girl Guides launched the badge at the Irish Girl Guides National Conference at the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill, Galway.

Irish Girl Guide Leader Jenny Gannon said that climate change has become a big area of concern for younger people over the past five years and hopes the new badge will highlight the issues in a practical way.

She said: "We do it in way where we introduce them to real children from different parts of the world where Trócaire would be based and would have projects, so that they can kind of relate their own experience here in Ireland to say, a child in Ethiopia or Honduras or Kenya."