Girl attacked by dog as a child settles case in High Court for €92,000

By Ann O'Loughlin

A 17-year-old girl who as a young child was attacked and bitten about the lips by a Jack Russell dog has settled her High Court action for €92,000.

Aoife Walsh was only three-and-a-half years of age when the dog, Trigger, bit her on the lips and swung her from side to side.

Oonah McCrann SC told the High Court the child suffered injuries to her lips and has been left with some scarring including a bulge in the lower lip area and she has difficulty wearing lipstick. She said Aoife was now afraid of dogs.

Aoife Walsh (aged 17) of Oldbridge Grove, Lucan, Co Dublin had through her father Liam Walsh sued Aishling Fagan and Paul Barry the owners of the Jack Russell of Oldbridge View, Lucan, Co Dublin as a result of the attack on September 19, 2004.

Liam Walsh, father of Aoife Walsh, leaving the Four Courts today. Pic: Collins.

The case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

It was claimed there was a failure to keep any or any proper control of the dog when they knew or ought to have known it was dangerous and had the propensity to bite.

It was also claimed there was a failure to take any or any adequate steps which would have prevented the accident from taking place.

It was further claimed that a dangerous animal had been allowed to roam on the premises where they knew or ought to have known that children would be present.

Aoife suffered a number of jagged wounds to the upper and lower lips and was bleeding profusely and rushed to hospital. She was discharged from hospital after two days, but it was claimed she was very traumatised by the incident.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross who examined the scarring said it was only noticeable when pointed out.

He said the settlement was a very good one.