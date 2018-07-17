Girl (9) who court heard suffered a shoulder injury at birth settles case for €525k

By Ann O'Loughlin

A 9-year old girl who claimed she suffered a shoulder injury during her birth at Kerry General Hospital has settled her High Court action for €525,000.

Selena Guz’s counsel Dr John O’Mahony SC said the young girl has done very well and can play basketball and other sports.

Selena Guz, Riverchapel Glen, Riverchapel, Courtown, Co Wexford had through her mother Ann Marie Coffey sued the HSE over the management of her birth at Kerry General Hospital, Tralee in April 2009.

Selena’s mother had requested the management of her pregnancy be carried out at the Kerry hospital so she could be near her grandfather, who lived in Tralee at the time.

It was claimed during the birth traction was applied to the baby when there was shoulder dystocia.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure the baby was delivered by a practitioner with sufficient experience to avoid applying excessive traction when there was shoulder dystocia.

It was alleged excessive traction had been used.

When Selena was born on April 14, 2009, It was claimed she had limitation of movement of the right shoulder and would suffer a permanent weakness and restriction of movement of her right arm.

The claims were denied.

Dr O Mahony told the court the young girl is doing well and can do handstands and cartwheels and plays basketball.

The settlement was approved by Mr Justice Kevin Cross.