Girl, 17, seriously injured after suspected hit and run
A 17-year-old girl has been seriously injured after a suspected hit and run in Co Wicklow this morning.
The accident happened on Main Street, Kilcoole at around 4am, the road was closed for a time for an examination but has since reopened.
The girl has been taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
- Digital Desk
