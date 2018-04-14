Girl, 17, seriously injured after suspected hit and run

A 17-year-old girl has been seriously injured after a suspected hit and run in Co Wicklow this morning.

The accident happened on Main Street, Kilcoole at around 4am, the road was closed for a time for an examination but has since reopened.

The girl has been taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

- Digital Desk
