Girl, 17, missing from Kildare

Gardaí in Newbridge, Co Kildare are seeking the public's help to find 17-year-old Olta Dodaj.

Olta was last seen on Wednesday, April 11 at 2.45pm in Newbridge.

She is 5’ 3’’, or slight build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and grey converse runners.

Anyone who has seen Olta or who can help in finding her is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-440180, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk