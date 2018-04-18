Girl, 16, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a teenager missing from north Dublin.

Olivia Mc Donagh, 16, was last seen in Coolock on Monday afternoon.

She is 5’ 5’’ tall, of slight build and with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, white trainers and a pink jacket.

Anyone who has seen Olivia or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk