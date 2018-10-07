Girl, 14, seriously injured after firework incident in Cork

A girl is in a serious condition after an incident involving a firework in Cork city.

The 14-year-old came in contact with what garda say is described as a firework at around 2pm this afternoon near Barrack Street.

The girl received serious injuries to her hand and face and has been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

RTÉ reports that the girl had been with a group of friends when the firework exploded.

Gardaí say investigating are continuing.

- Digital Desk