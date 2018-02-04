Gerry Adams: Brexit is a disaster, Stormont deal will be done and why I never joined the IRA

Outgoing Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams has given a wide ranging interview to the BBC's Andrew Marr.

The interview, filmed in Dundalk, was shown this morning.

In the wide ranging interview Mr Adams described Brexit as a disater and disastrous for the island of Ireland.

Mr Adams also said he still believes a deal would be reached in the political talks in Northern Ireland aimed at restoring devolution in the North.

The outgoing Sinn Fein President also explained why he never joined the IRA and said he "had never distanced himself from the IRA"

The Sinn Fein President went on to say he would like to see Jeremy Corbyn as British Prime Minister for the sake of British people.

Watch the full interview below.


