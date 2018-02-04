Gerry Adams: Brexit is a disaster for Ireland, war is a horror and why I never joined the IRA

Outgoing Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams has given a wide ranging interview to the BBC's Andrew Marr.

The interview, filmed in Dundalk, was shown this morning.

In the wide ranging interview Mr Adams described Brexit as a disaster and disastrous for the island of Ireland.

“Brexit is disastrous for the people of Ireland” – President of Sinn Féin @GerryAdamsSF tells #marr pic.twitter.com/ARsrR30dEJ — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) February 4, 2018

Mr Adams went on to say the British government was "not at all clear" about what it wanted its future relationship with the European Union to be.

"They are arguing that they’re going to leave the Customs Union and they going to leave the Single Market and that will end up a complete disaster for people here on the island of Ireland".

Mr Adams reiterated his hopes for a special designated status for the North within the EU, and said he believed it was "doable".

Mr Adams also said he still believes a deal would be reached in the political talks in Northern Ireland aimed at restoring devolution in the North.

The Sinn Fein president steps down next weekend after 50 years in politics when a special party Ard Fheis which will ratify his successor, Mary Lou McDonald.

In the wide ranging interview the outgoing Sinn Fein President also explained why he never joined the IRA and said he "had never distanced himself from the IRA"

“Why did you not join the IRA?” @AndrewMarr9 asks @GerryAdamsSF #marr



"I've never distanced myself from the IRA" pic.twitter.com/rnQSlgVmno — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) February 4, 2018

Mr Adams also reflected on the "awfulness and horror of war".

He said: "I would wish that no one had been killed or injured in the course of the conflict.

"We were able to come to an alternative. When you come forward with an alternative sensible people will embrace that alternative."

The long time Sinn Fein activist went on to say he would like to see Jeremy Corbyn as British Prime Minister for the sake of British people before suggesting he hoped any endorsement from him had not ruined his chances.

"I would like to see Jeremy in that position (PM) for the benefit of people in Britain, leaving Ireland out of it.

"I think Jeremy is an outstanding politician and I hope my endorsement of him is not used against him in the time ahead.

He and (former London Mayor) Ken Livingstone and others kept faith and they were the people who said, when others said no, talk.

"They were the people who were open to conversation about how to deal with conflict and how to get conflict resolution processes."

Watch the full interview below.