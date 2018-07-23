Gerard Craughwell withdraws from presidential race

Independent senator Gerard Craughwell has pulled out of the presidential election race after claiming he has achieved his "objective" by forcing a contest for the position.

Mr Craughwell confirmed the move in a statement this morning in which he said his only ambition when he put his name forward last year was to ensure a race took place.

"I opened up what has been the first serious national conversation on the presidential nomination and election process.

"I will now stand aside and take no further part other than to wish each and every candidate success in their campaign," Mr Craughwell said.

While the Independent senator has cited the now emerging contest as the reason why he does not feel the need to officially run, questions over whether his campaign would receive the necessary support have increased in recent weeks.

Among those still bidding to unseat President Michael D Higgins are Independent senator Joan Freeman, Independent senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh and an as yet unnamed Sinn Féin candidate.