George Hook takes to the airwaves for the last time to bid farewell to listeners

George Hook has signed off on his show for the last time this morning.

Hook took to the airwaves on the Saturday Sit-In for the final time and bid farewell to his listeners.

In his farewell, he thanked his listeners and reminisced in what radio meant to him down through the years.

He said that radio "remains still the most intimate of all forms of media."

Nothing matches this extraordinary magic that happens when a red light goe son in the studio and a broadcaster talks to people that he doesn't even know are there.

"Since radio first came on air it has been a beacon for people who had no freedom, it was a comfort to people who had no company and above all, it was a medium that asked questions of people that didn't like to be asked questions.

"To all of you who listened to me over the years, I don't know who you are but your faces are all flashing before me now as I go, I haven't got the distinct faces but there are men women and children.

"Thank you so much.

🎬 George Hook, Signing Off. The broadcaster bids a final farewell to his listeners. pic.twitter.com/TJFfpQTQ5j — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) December 1, 2018

"For me, it's time to say goodbye as another young producer takes his first steps in the mystery world of radio producing, The Saturday Sit-In came to you this year produced by Peter Stears.

George Hook announced his retirement from his role at Newstalk after 16 years with the station earlier in the month.

Mr Hook has presented the evening drive-time programme “The Right Hook”, “High Noon”, and most recently “Hook’s Saturday Sit In”

Patricia Monahan, Managing Editor of Newstalk, said:

“George has been with Newstalk since we launched in 2002 and in the intervening 16 years has made a great contribution to the station."

- Digital Desk