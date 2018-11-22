George Hook retires from Newstalk

Broadcaster George Hook has announced his retirement from his role at Newstalk after 16 years with the station.

Mr Hook has presented the evening drivetime programme “The Right Hook”, “High Noon”, and most recently “Hook’s Saturday Sit In”

He will continue presenting his current show until Saturday, December 1.

Patricia Monahan, Managing Editor of Newstalk, informed staff this morning.

“George has been with Newstalk since we launched in 2002 and in the intervening 16 years has made a great contribution to the station," she said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank him and wish him well in his retirement.”

