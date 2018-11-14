Genesys announce 200 tech jobs for Galway

200 technology jobs have been announced for Galway.

Data analytics company Genesys is offering highly skilled roles over the next 3 years.

It says the new roles will allow its workforce to focus on advancing the use of AI and machine learning.

The jobs are in a number of areas including research and development and software engineering.

READ MORE: 43 leading Irish companies agree to reduce carbon emissions before 2030

“Ireland has a rich base of technical talent and is a tremendous place to do business. As we continue to evolve our AI innovations that integrate with Kate, the Genesys AI Platform, it’s critical that we have the right team in place,” said Paul Segre, Genesys chief executive officer.

“That’s why Galway is the perfect location for our global Centre of Excellence for Customer Experience AI. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth and create quality jobs in Ireland.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland said, “The investment Genesys is making in Ireland is a testament to the quality of technical expertise in AI that our region has to offer.

"AI is an area of huge growth globally and Ireland has a significant opportunity to build upon the vibrant cluster of companies operating in this area.”

Digital Desk