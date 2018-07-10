Gender recognition laws to be reviewed by Cabinet today

A review of Ireland's gender recognition laws is to be brought before the Cabinet this morning.

It reportedly recommends making it easier for children to change their gender.

Commissioned by Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty, it is understood the report recommends letting children officially change their gender without going to court.

Children under 16 would be allowed to register the change on documents as long as they have parental consent.

It would take the decision out of the courts unless there is a situation where one parent does not consent to the change or if there are mental health concerns.

There have been calls for the minister to publish the report findings, which will likely be done after it is noted by Cabinet this morning.

Digital Desk