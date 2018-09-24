Gemma O'Doherty nominated for Presidency by Laois Council, but misses out in Cork

Gemma O'Doherty has been endorsed for the Presidency by Laois Co Council.

She needs to secure the backing of three more councils to make the ballot.

Delighted to have received my first official nomination for #Aras18 at ⁦@LaoisCouncil⁩ this morning. Thanks to all of the councillors who supported me. Laois has shown itself to be a democratic county. #Gemma4Aras18 pic.twitter.com/gunTEGA1sC — Gemma O'Doherty (@gemmaod1) September 24, 2018

However, she failed to receive a nomination from Cork County Council. 28 councillors voted against backing her, with five in favour and six abstentions.

So far, six candidates will be running for election on October 26.

They are Michael D Higgins, Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman, Gavin Duffy, Liadh Ni Riada and Peter Casey.

