Gemma O'Doherty nominated for Presidency by Laois Council, but misses out in Cork

Gemma O'Doherty has been endorsed for the Presidency by Laois Co Council.

She needs to secure the backing of three more councils to make the ballot.

However, she failed to receive a nomination from Cork County Council. 28 councillors voted against backing her, with five in favour and six abstentions.

So far, six candidates will be running for election on October 26.

They are Michael D Higgins, Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman, Gavin Duffy, Liadh Ni Riada and Peter Casey.

More to follow...

