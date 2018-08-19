Gemma O'Doherty announces intention to run for presidency

Freelance journalist Gemma O'Doherty has announced her intention to run for the presidency.

She joins Dragon's Den star Gavin Duffy who is already canvassing local councils to get a nomination along with Senator Joan Freeman and artist Kevin Sharkey.

Galway senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh and businessman Sean Gallagher are also considering going up against President Michael D Higgins who will run for a second term.

Announcing her intention to run this evening, Ms O'Doherty said: "As an Irish woman who loves her country to its core but hardly recognises it any more, I am deeply concerned about the unimaginable suffering and chaos so many of our people are subjected to daily.

I despair for Ireland and what it has become. Like many of you, I am frustrated that we keep allowing the same mistakes to happen over and over again.

In a statement she said it now time for Irish people to come together to demand change and to put an end to what she described as "the corruption that has infested Irish public life and the disgraceful squandering of our taxes and resources".

"We owe it to ourselves, to our children, to our country’s reputation, and to our forebearers who had a very different vision for this beautiful island that is our home. The time has come to demand a new Ireland.

"It is for these reasons I have decided to put myself forward for nomination to the Presidency. It is not a decision I have come to lightly but I believe the country and the people are ready for change," the statement read.