Gavin Duffy nominated to contest presidential election

Dragons Den star Gavin Duffy received the first nomination from a local authority to contest the presidential election.

The businessman received the nomination from Meath County Council.

Mr Duffy secured 17 votes, businessman Seán Gallagher seven, and Independent Senator Joan Freeman two votes.

He said the votes he received conform his "cross-party appeal".

"Thank you to the Councillors of Meath for giving me the first nomination in the 2018 Presidential Election," Mr Duffy said.

"I am particularly pleased that I secured votes from FF, FG and Independents confirming my cross-party appeal."

