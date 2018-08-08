Gavin Duffy: My presidency would be 'very open and transparent'

Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy says he welcomes transparency in the run-up to the election.

The businessman is currently looking for the backing of four local authorities in order to appear on the ballot paper.

His comments follow a recent newspaper interview in which Mr Duffy requested that some information remain "off the record".

Mr Duffy says he has no concerns about answering questions.

"If you're putting yourself forward as president, somebody who is going to represent the people of Ireland, everything about you and everything in your background has to be tested," said Mr Duffy.

"I don't even mind using the term 'dug in to' so no question has concerned me.

"I fear no question, I welcome them all and my presidency, if I was successful, is going to be a very open and transparent presidency."

Thanks for all the support over the last week. I did say there would be intense scrutiny and I welcome it. I have nothing to hide and fear no enquiry. I have made the personal decision not to hide behind client confidentiality. — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) August 5, 2018

He went on to say that he would open up Freedom of information (FOI) to the Áras "because it is a very expensive cost on the people of Ireland.

"I think if it's under FOI, people will then be able to see how much it's costing and the value they are getting from it.

"I don't like the secrecy that surrounds it at the moment."