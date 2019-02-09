Gas Networks upgrade to cause traffic restrictions in three counties for over a week

Gas Networks has advised of extensive traffic restrictions in Dublin, Kilkenny and Clare between now and the end of next week.

It is part of ongoing efforts to extend the network and upgrade existing systems.

Traffic management plans are in place for all routes affected, which include Smithfield, Dawson Street and Bride Street in Dublin - Ferrybank in Kilkenny - and the Limerick Road in Ennis.

It apologises for any inconvenience caused.