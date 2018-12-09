Gardaí seeking assistance to find missing man, 45, from Kildare

Gardaí are seeking help in finding a missing 45-year-old man from County Kildare.

Stephen Warren from Naas was last seen when he left a hotel in the town shortly after 12:30am this morning.

He's 5ft 10" tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Digital Desk