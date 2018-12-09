Gardaí seeking assistance to find missing man, 45, from Kildare
09/12/2018 - 18:53:00Back to Missing people Ireland Home
Gardaí are seeking help in finding a missing 45-year-old man from County Kildare.
Stephen Warren from Naas was last seen when he left a hotel in the town shortly after 12:30am this morning.
He's 5ft 10" tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here