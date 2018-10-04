Gardaí working to identify body recovered from sea

By Patrick Flynn

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body taken from the sea off Co Clare this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 3.45pm by the crew of a passenger ferry that had been touring the Cliffs of Moher.

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard were alerted and a recovery operation was mounted.

The ferry crew remained at the scene, keeping the body in sight, until the Doolin Coast Guard boat reached the location.

The body was recovered from the water at around 4.30pm and taken to the Coast Guard station at Doolin where Gardaí were waiting.

After being formally pronounced dead, the body was removed by hearse to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

It’s believed the body is that of a woman and may have been in the water for a number of days.

Gardaí at Ennistymon are investigating the discovery and are currently trying to identify the remains.

The recovery operation was mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre at Valentia in Kerry.