Gardaí warn music fans about fake Electric Picnic tickets

Gardaí have issued a warning about fake Electric Picnic tickets.

Fans heading to Stradbally, Co Laois, next weekend are being urged to be on the lookout for the fake print-at-home tickets which are being sold online.

Gardaí rel3eased a statement saying: "The print-at-home ticket format has not been used for Electric Picnic and we would recommend that the public do not buy from unauthorised or unknown sources.

"An Garda Síochána is also warning that third-party payment sites are being used to take money off unsuspecting fans in these scams."

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, said: "We are working closely with the organisers to prevent fans being left disappointed by the activities of criminals.

"It is important to stress that the print-at-home format is not being used for Electric Picnic and that the public only buy tickets from authorised sources.”