Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of missing tourist who suffers from memory loss

Gardaí have asked for the public's help to find missing pensioner YanFun Sun.

The 78-year-old YanFun Sun has been missing from Dun Laoghaire in Dublin since 8pm on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Mr Sun is a Chinese national and was visiting his daughter in Dun Laoghaire. He left her home on yesterday and has not been seen since.

He suffers from memory loss, has no English and no knowledge of the area.

He is described as being 5’ 9”, slight build with grey hair and wears glasses.

When last seen, Mr Sun was wearing a black baseball cap inscribed with "Fitzwilliam Casino”, dark blue sleeveless jacket, grey top. Black trousers and brown shoes.

Mr Sun’s family and Gardaí are very concerned for him and anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01-666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital desk