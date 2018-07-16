Gardaí upgrade Waterford assault case to murder investigation

Gardaí investigating a serious assault in Waterford have upgraded the case to a murder investigation.

The assault took place at the junction of John Street and The Manor in the city at around 3am on Saturday, July 7.

A 27-year-old man died after suffering a number of head injuries.

He was rushed to University Hospital in Waterford and then transferred to Cork University Hospital where he passed away.

A 25-year-old man had been arrested on the morning of Sunday, July 8, and was released without charge later that day.