Gardaí upgrade Waterford assault case to murder investigation
16/07/2018 - 18:50:32
Gardaí investigating a serious assault in Waterford have upgraded the case to a murder investigation.
The assault took place at the junction of John Street and The Manor in the city at around 3am on Saturday, July 7.
A 27-year-old man died after suffering a number of head injuries.
He was rushed to University Hospital in Waterford and then transferred to Cork University Hospital where he passed away.
A 25-year-old man had been arrested on the morning of Sunday, July 8, and was released without charge later that day.