Gardaí upgrade Deirdre Jacob missing person investigation to murder inquiry

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob have launched a murder inquiry.

The Kildare woman was 18 years old when she went missing 20 years ago.

Deirdre Jacob was last seen on the afternoon of July 28, 1998, near her home, at Roseberry, Newbridge.

Over the last 12 months, the 20-year-old investigation has been reviewed in detail by Gardaí from Kildare and the Serious Crime Review Team.

Detectives now say that as a result of new information coming to light the case has been upgraded from a missing person to a murder investigation.

A before and after photo of Deirdre Jacob.

Gardaí say they are following a number of lines of inquiry and progress is being made.

They are also appealing for anyone with information in relation to the murder of Deirdre Jacob to come forward, particularly those who have not come forward in the past.

Speaking today at Naas Garda Station, Chief Superintendent Brian Sutton said: "Deirdre Jacob was 18 years of age when she was last seen on 28th July 1998 as she walked to her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

She was a young woman starting off her life, who had just completed one year at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London.

"Deirdre had enjoyed her life in London and was looking forward to returning to college that September when her life was taken away on or after the 28th July 1998."

The investigation team can be contacted at Kildare Garda Station, 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.