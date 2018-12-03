Gardaí uncover grow house in Monaghan with more than 300 cannabis plants

A cannabis grow house with around a quarter of a million euro worth of cannabis plants has been found in Co. Monaghan.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross found the grow house at a house on Coolshannagh Road, Monaghan, on Saturday.

Some of the cannabis plants at the grow house. Pic: Garda Press Office

During the course of the search, officers discovered more than 320 cannabis plants at a mature stage of growth. The plants have an estimated street value of €256,000.

The premises was sealed off for a forensic technical examination, but no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Some of the cannabis plants at the grow house. Pic: Garda Press Office

- Digital Desk