Gardai trying to trace owner of 'substantial quantity' of cash found in north Cork

Gardai in north Cork are trying to trace the owner of a substantial quantity of cash which has been found in Mallow.

The cash was discovered by a member of the public near the town's Heaton's Store this morning.

It was subsequently handed in to Mallow garda station.

A garda spokesman described it as a "substantial quantity of cash" and assured that it is in safe keeping.

But he said officers are particularly anxious that it is returned to its rightful owner.

Anyone trying to claim it will have to be able to furnish gardai with specific information before it is handed over, he insisted.

Anyone with information should Mallow Garda Station on tel: 022-31450.