Gardaí to trial new 'summer uniform' at three stations

Gardaí at three stations around the country are going to try out a "new concept" in Garda uniforms.

The trial uniforms include cargo trousers and a T-shirt made of hybrid breathable materials.

From July, you can expect to see the outfits being worn from Gardaí stationed at Henry St in Limerick, Bunclody, Co Wexford and Tallaght in Dublin.

Superintendent Liam White explained that feedback from members of the force will influence the final design.

FROM LITTLE ACORNS: Congrats to the Uniform Sub-Committee of the GRA, Procurement, & Supt.Liam White & his team, for ensuring a summer uniform pilot across 3 Stations. The Frontline must be safe and comfortable in their uniform. This is the first - important - small step. pic.twitter.com/RT0joqspOs — GRA (@gardarep) May 29, 2018

He said: "[Frontline police] want a uniform that is fit for purpose, so this is what we have come up with for a pilot scheme.

"It's front line personnel on the regular units that will be participating in the pilot, and it's the feedback that we will get from them that will go into - hopefully - determining what is going to be delivered in the next uniform contract."

He added: "[There's] definitely a lot of positive feedback, but like everything else it's new. It's a complete departure from what we have had over the years, or since the inception of An Garda Síochana."

"Ultimately it will be the people on the ground [...] who will feed back into it."