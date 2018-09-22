Gardaí to review security after woman confronts President in Áras an Uachtaráin

A member of the public managed to gain access to Áras an Uachtaráin last Friday.

It is reported that a middle-aged woman was able to drive into the Áras grounds as maintenance work was being carried out.

She then found President Michael D Higgins and is believed to have confronted him over housing issues.

The woman was not arrested and was allowed to drive away again.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that Gardaí are conducting a review of security measures and are investigating the incident.