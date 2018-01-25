Gardaí to renew appeal for information on 5th anniversary of Garda Adrian Donohoe's murder

Today marks five years since Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered in County Louth.

Gardaí will today renew their appeal for information in a bid to bring his killers to justice.

The 41-year-old, father-of-two, Adrian Donohoe, was shot dead in the line of duty during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Louth on January 25, 2013.

The gang of five involved in the attack fled the scene with just €4,000.

It is understood their identities are known to Gardaí and the PSNI, but Adrian Donohoe’s killers have never been brought to justice.

Today Gardaí will use the 5th anniversary of his death to renew their appeal for information.

A special briefing will take place later this morning.