Gardaí to interview security guards injured in Roscommon house attack

Gardaí in Co Roscommon are to interview up to eight security guards today who were attacked after an incident at a repossessed home near the town of Strokestown in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The incident, in which three people were taken to hospital for treatment, happened at approximately 5.30am on Sunday morning at a farm in Falsk near Strokestown.

A number of vehicles were also set on fire and a dog had to be put down due to its injuries.

One man is still in hospital after the incident, and it has emerged that when a group of masked men with baseball bats broke into the property, they had also blocked the road to and from it so that both the fire services and the gardaí found it difficult to get to the scene.

The scene yesterday at the house outside Strokestown in Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Gardaí are to speak to some of the injured security guards and examine the footage from body cameras worn by them.

KBC Bank Ireland confirmed it was aware of the incident but declined to comment saying it was a matter for the gardaí.

In a statement, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said he has requested his officials to examine the regulations and licensing of personnel enforcing court orders by the Private Security Authority.

Minister Flanagan also said that he has convened an interdepartmental group to examine the administrative, legislative, resources, security and any other matters required to provide for the regulation and licensing of personnel enforcing court orders by the Private Security Authority.

The group is to report to the Minister in January 2019.