Gardaí to deploy extra officers from Monday to keep Dublin traffic running

Up to 85 extra Gardaí will be deployed in Dublin to help keep traffic moving over the festive season.

Operation Open City will see officers stationed on the main routes in and out of the capital in the mornings and evenings.

Assistant Garda Commissioner David Sheehan said drivers will notice the extra Gardaí from Monday.

He said: "Those people will be on the ancillary routes coming in and leaving Dublin in the morning and evening to help with traffic flow.

"It is a move-on from Operation Freeflow which we had some time ago, so with effect from next Monday morning you should start seeing those people at traffic lights and so on to allow for the free flow of traffic in and out of the city for the next six weeks."