Gardaí to begin search at east Cork site for missing Tina Satchwell

Gardaí will begin searching a site in east Cork today as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Tina Satchwell.

The 45-year-old has been missing from her home in Youghal for almost a year.

Tina Satchwell vanished from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal on March 20 last year.

She was last seen by her husband Richard before he left to do some shopping in Dungarvan.

He reported her missing four days later.

Gardaí sealed off a wooded area close to Castlemartyr last Friday and are due to begin a search this morning.

Tina Satchwell

It is expected to take up to two weeks.

A separate search in Youghal last August failed to find any trace of the missing woman.

Gardai will update the media on their investigating later this morning.

