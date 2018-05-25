Gardaí stop over 10,000 motorists as part of National Slow Down Day

Update 5.21pm: Motorists are being urged to reduce speed to save lives on the roads.

A Garda crackdown is underway with extra checkpoints in place across the country.

National Slow Down Day has seen over 10,000 people stopped already with some vehicles in Dublin, Kerry and Monaghan found to be breaking the speed limit by up to 40 kilometres an hour.

DMR Roads Policing - This Driver was exceeding the 80km/hr on he N4 #SlowDownDay #Slowdown pic.twitter.com/n28RnbgitR — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 25, 2018

Derek Cloughley from the Gardaí's Road Policing Bureau says they are putting lives in danger.

He said: "By keeping to the speed limit, people will have no issue today or any other day.

"When people travel in excess they are putting their life and other people's lives in danger.

Stick strictly to the speed limit however, if the road traffic or weather conditions dictate, reduce your speed further.

"In terms of road safety, it is going to make it a much easier and much safer journey for you."

Anglesea St Roads Policing Unit speed check in a 60 zone. Numerous detections. Fines issued.#SlowDownDay #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/ikVOOsAQ6o — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 25, 2018

Some of the notable incidents and detections include -

60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R810 James's Street, Dublin 8

70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445 Ballymany, Newbridge, Kildare

79km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R563 Faha East, Faha, Kerry

89km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballybrennan, Big Rosslare Strand, Wexford (Truck - limit 80 KPH Speed Limit in a 100KPH Zone)

93km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N17 Falnasoogaun, Ropefield, Ballymote, Sligo (Truck - limit 80 KPH Speed Limit in a 100KPH Zone)

109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Loughaderry, Midleton, Cork

119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N69 Ahalahana, Moyvane, Kerry

135km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M9 Danesfort, Kilkenny

150km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Ballyadding, Ballybrittas, Laois

Earlier: Gardaí stop 9,000 vehicles as part of #NationalSlowDownDay

Over 9,000 vehicles have been stopped today as part of a Garda crackdown on speeding - with 26 found to be breaking the limit.

National Slow Down Day is a 24-hour Garda initiative which aims to reduce the number of deaths on our roads by encouraging drivers to reduce their speed.

#SlowDownDay began 7:00am this morning. An Garda Síochána & GoSafe checked speeds of 2,300 vehicles. 4 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the speed limit (7:00am-8:30am) including 70 km/h in 50km/h zone on R445, Newbridge. Gardaí remind road users to #SlowDown Speed Kills! pic.twitter.com/kkYXE9rdaN — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 25, 2018

Derek Cloughley from the Gardaí's Road Policing Bureau has details of some of the cars they have stopped so far.

"The first one was on the N2 in Monaghan where the driver was doing 144km/h in a 100km/h Zone, the second one was on the Stillorgan Road in Dublin where a driver travelling at a speed of 105km/h in a 60km/h Zone," said Mr Cloughley.

"Our intention now is to have zero detections. That's what this initiative is about.

"We're asking people to stick strictly to the speed limit and then they'll have no problems in relation to penalty points or fines."

