Gardaí stop 9,000 vehicles as part of #NationalSlowDownDay

Over 9,000 vehicles have been stopped today as part of a Garda crackdown on speeding - with 26 found to be breaking the limit.

National Slow Down Day is a 24-hour Garda initiative which aims to reduce the number of deaths on our roads by encouraging drivers to reduce their speed.

#SlowDownDay began 7:00am this morning. An Garda Síochána & GoSafe checked speeds of 2,300 vehicles. 4 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the speed limit (7:00am-8:30am) including 70 km/h in 50km/h zone on R445, Newbridge. Gardaí remind road users to #SlowDown Speed Kills! pic.twitter.com/kkYXE9rdaN — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 25, 2018

Derek Cloughley from the Gardaí's Road Policing Bureau has details of some of the cars they have stopped so far.

"The first one was on the N2 in Monaghan where the driver was doing 144km/h in a 100km/h Zone, the second one was on the Stillorgan Road in Dublin where a driver travelling at a speed of 105km/h in a 60km/h Zone," said Mr Cloughley.

"Our intention now is to have zero detections. That's what this initiative is about.

"We're asking people to stick strictly to the speed limit and then they'll have no problems in relation to penalty points or fines."

Notable Incidents include:

70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445, Ballymany, Newbridge, Kildare

78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R563, Faha, East Faha, Kerry

139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7, Ballyadding, Ballybrittas, Laois

135km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M9, Danesfort, Kilkenny

109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25, Loughaderry, Midleton, Cork

132km/h in a 100km/h Zone Minish, Killarney

144km/h in a 100km/h Zone N2, Monaghan

140km/h in a 100km/h Zone N2, Monaghan

Digital Desk