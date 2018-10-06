Gardai start investigation as body found in Co Louth

The body of a man has been discovered in County Louth.

The man's body has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Gardai have sealed off an area in Dundalk and an investiagtion is underway.

The elderly man's body was located at the back of Golf Links Terrace on the river bank this afternoon.

The office of the state pathologist has been notified and the area has been sealed off.

Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

