Gardaí stage hostage rescue in training drill in Louth

Gardaí have conducted a critical incident exercise involving a hostage situation and fatal road crash, to test how the force deals with unexpected situations.

Gardaí released footage of the training exercise in Co Louth, where a Garda Armed Support Unit and trained negotiator secured the release of a hostage.

The exercise involved teams and observers from Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service, Irish Water, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the Civil Defence, Defence Forces and Revenue Customs Officers. Training scenario in Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA)

It also aimed to test cross-border communication between emergency services.

During the exercise, staff from Louth County Council discovered trespassers discharging contents from a tanker into the River Fane at Newtownfane.

Staff alerted the gardaí but were taken hostage by two of the men.

*** Training Exercise Co Monaghan

Emergency Services on site treating multiple casualties following a serious collision between a bus & a chemical / oil tanker. pic.twitter.com/IVDAdbfZif — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 12, 2019

The second scenario saw a man leave the site in another tanker, only to be involved in a major collision with a bus in Co Monaghan that resulted in multiple injuries and deaths.

Speaking at the event in Co Louth, Garda Superintendant Fergus Treanor stressed the importance of carrying out simulations.

He said: “It is all about communication and how well the various agencies work together and making sure who takes control at various stages to ensure the best outcome can be achieved.”