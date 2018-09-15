Gardaí ‘should publish’ eviction report

Garda commissioner Drew Harris needs to publish a report into the policing of this week’s repossession, which should then be subject to external review and public commentary by the Policing Authority, according to a leading human rights expert.

Alyson Kilpatrick said the commissioner’s statement regarding the incorrect usage of hoods by gardaí required “clarification”, as it was not clear if he was simply criticising the gardaí for not wearing protective helmets with the hoods or if he was questioning whether the gear should have been used at all.

The former human rights advisor with the Northern Ireland Policing Board also said it was “quite cavalier” of the commissioner to say members showed “restraint” at the clashes, given he was operating only on what he had been told by his officers.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at the launch of her research into gardaí and human rights, commissioned by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), the barrister said images from the repossession on Tuesday were “disturbing”.

They showed members of the Garda public order unit in hoods alongside men working for the landlord dressed in balaclavas. The council’s report strongly criticised the Garda’s approach to policing in areas including public order policing, the use of force, the detention of suspects, the investigation of hate crime, and its dealings with Roma and Travellers.

It found:

Low reporting of hate crimes due to major deficiencies in the way such crimes are identified and handled;

“Serious doubt” hangs over the independence of investigations carried out by Gsoc into the deaths and injuries of civilians in custody or during contact with members of the force;

Gardaí policing protests operate under guidelines that are “entirely hidden”, making it impossible to assess if their actions are appropriate and proportionate.

On Garda policing of public protest, it said it remains “shrouded in secrecy” and that gardaí seem to use pepper spray much more than other police services, such as the PSNI and Metropolitan Police./li>

However, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey rejected this and said human rights are a key plank in training.

In the face of criticism this week about policing of protests, Mr Harris issued a statement saying “the use of a fire-retardant hood by public order officers is a matter for the operational commander”, saying “the form of dress used at the event was not correct as it is policy that if it deemed necessary to use the hood then it should be used in tandem with a protective helmet”.

He said he had sought a report from Dublin Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy, and that members “showed restraint in the face of physical and verbal abuse”.

Ms Kilpatrick said the comment on the hoods required “clarification”.

“Is the commissioner saying that the public order unit should have been wearing a helmet or is he saying ‘if there was a real risk to health and safety then one would have expected them to wear helmets, though I question was there a real health and safety issue at all’?”

She said the commissioner should publish the report into the incident or at least a detailed summary and this should be subject to external review by the Policing Authority. She said the authority could privately question the commissioner and/or do it in public session.

“I’m not saying a public exchange is essential, but it would have a real positive effect. The authority would be holding the Garda Síochána to account and the commissioner would reach out to the public. There would be benefits for both.”

She said if a private meeting was held, the authority should publish its own report and state if it had been reassured and why.

A Garda spokesman said they would consider publishing the report. Gsoc said it had received 12 “communications” on the incident and was assessing if any amounted to admissible complaints.