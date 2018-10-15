Gardaí seriously concerned for man, 61, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are searching for 61-year-old Denis Lyne, who is missing from his home in Dublin city centre.

Denis was last seen on October 14 in Dublin 1.

He is 5’6’’ and of stocky build.

When last seen he was wearing a long-sleeved trench coat, a blue and white checked shirt and dark trousers.

Gardaí have serious concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone who has seen Denis or who can assist in locating him to contact Store St Garda Station on 01-6668000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk