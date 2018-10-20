Gardaí 'seriously concerned' about welfare of man missing from Wexford

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating 50-year-old James O'Gorman who is missing from his home in New Ross, Co Wexford.

James was last seen on October 11 in Dunbrody Wharf, New Ross.

He is described as being 5’8’’, of medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a green top, black tracksuit bottoms and white/grey runners.

Gardaí say they have "serious concerns" for James' welfare and ask anyone who has seen him or who may have information to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

James O'Gorman

Digital Desk