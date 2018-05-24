Gardaí seize sawn-off shotgun and ammunition in Limerick

By David Raleigh

Gardaí have recovered a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition at a house in Limerick.

The firearm, which was found during a planned search yesterday, is to be forensically examined by gardaí to determine what it was to be used for.

A woman was also arrested and subsequently released without charge.

“As a result of an intelligence led operation, Gardaí carried out a search of a house close to Limerick city centre on the 23rd May 2018 at approximately 17:30pm,” a Garda spokesman said.

“During the search, a sawn-off shotgun and a small amount of ammunition was recovered.”

The sawn-off shotgun and ammunition seized by Gardaí. Pic: Garda Press Office

“A female in her 30s was arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939. She has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.”