Gardaí seize over 600k worth of drugs in Tallaght
17/10/2018 - 21:57:38
Gardaí have seized drugs worth nearly €600,000 in the Tallaght area of Dublin.
The drugs were found during a search of a house in New Bancroft Place.
Four kilos of heroin and half a kilo of cocaine were uncovered - with an estimated street value of €595,000.
A woman in her 20s was arrested and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda station under drug trafficking legislation.
