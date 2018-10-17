Gardaí seize over 600k worth of drugs in Tallaght

Gardaí have seized drugs worth nearly €600,000 in the Tallaght area of Dublin.

The drugs were found during a search of a house in New Bancroft Place.

Four kilos of heroin and half a kilo of cocaine were uncovered - with an estimated street value of €595,000.

A woman in her 20s was arrested and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda station under drug trafficking legislation.

