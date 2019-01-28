Gardaí seize more than €400k of cannabis plants at growhouse in Donegal

Gardaí have found a cannabis growhouse in Co. Donegal.

Officers arrested a man in his 30s and seized more than €400,000 worth of cannabis plants in an operation today.

The cannabis growhouse in Donegal. Pic: Garda Press Office

Gardaí attached to Milford Garda Station, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit searched a house at Kerrykeel in Co. Donegal shortly after noon today.

The man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Milford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.